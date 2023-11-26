Capitals try to keep road win streak alive in game against the Sharks

Washington Capitals (10-5-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose is 4-15-2 overall and 4-6-2 at home. The Sharks serve 11.1 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Washington has gone 3-1-1 on the road and 10-5-2 overall. The Capitals have given up 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

The teams match up Monday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has four goals and 12 assists for the Sharks. Mike Hoffman has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and seven assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Filip Zadina: day to day (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Matthew Phillips: day to day (lower body), Martin Fehervary: out (lower-body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press