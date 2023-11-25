Kings host the Canadiens on 4-game win streak

Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -274, Canadiens +216; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings aim to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Los Angeles has a 12-3-3 record overall and a 3-3-3 record in home games. The Kings are 9-2-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Montreal is 4-3-2 on the road and 9-9-2 overall. The Canadiens have committed 101 total penalties (5.1 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Michael Matheson has five goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: out (undisclosed), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Jordan Harris: out (lower body), David Savard: out (upper body), Arber Xhekaj: day to day (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press