Anaheim takes losing streak into matchup with Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-9, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Ducks -136, Canadiens +115; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three in a row.

Anaheim has gone 4-6-0 in home games and 9-9 overall. The Ducks have a 9-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal has a 2-3-2 record on the road and a 7-9-2 record overall. The Canadiens are 7-3-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 12 goals and five assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Sean Monahan has six goals and seven assists for the Canadiens. Michael Matheson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (load management), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), David Savard: out (upper body), Arber Xhekaj: day to day (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

