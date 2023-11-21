Sharks take on the Kraken, look to break road skid

San Jose Sharks (3-14-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-8-5, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -245, Sharks +200; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks hit the road against the Seattle Kraken looking to break an eight-game road losing streak.

Seattle has a 1-3-2 record in Pacific Division games and a 7-8-5 record overall. The Kraken are 1-2-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

San Jose has gone 3-14-1 overall with a 1-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks serve 10.9 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has three goals and 15 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has scored four goals with eight assists for the Sharks. Luke Kunin has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (personal), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press