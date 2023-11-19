Kings visit the Coyotes, aim to prolong road winning streak

Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep a seven-game road win streak going when they take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona is 4-2-0 in home games and 8-7-2 overall. The Coyotes have committed 84 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank third in league play.

Los Angeles is 7-0-0 in road games and 10-3-3 overall. The Kings have gone 7-2-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Kings won 5-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has seven goals and 10 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has scored seven goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 10 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Jack McBain: out (lower body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Juuso Valimaki: out (face), Travis Dermott: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press