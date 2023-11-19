Ducks host the Blues in Western Conference action

St. Louis Blues (8-7-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Ducks -119, Blues -103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues take the ice in Western Conference action.

Anaheim is 4-5-0 at home and 9-8 overall. The Ducks have a 5-3-0 record in games decided by one goal.

St. Louis has a 2-5-1 record in road games and an 8-7-1 record overall. The Blues have gone 6-0-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has seven goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (load management), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

