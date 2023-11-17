Anaheim and Florida take the ice for non-conference matchup

Florida Panthers (10-5-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-7, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -159, Ducks +133; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim has a 9-7 record overall and a 4-4-0 record on its home ice. The Ducks have gone 9-1-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Florida is 10-5-1 overall and 4-4-1 in road games. The Panthers have given up 45 goals while scoring 50 for a +5 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has seven goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 13 goals and 11 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Panthers: Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press