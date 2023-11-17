St. Louis visits Los Angeles in Western Conference play

St. Louis Blues (8-6-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings take on the St. Louis Blues in Western Conference action.

Los Angeles has a 9-3-3 record overall and a 2-3-3 record in home games. The Kings have conceded 41 goals while scoring 58 for a +17 scoring differential.

St. Louis has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 2-4-1 record in road games. The Blues are 2-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has seven goals and nine assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and five assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press