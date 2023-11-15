St. Louis brings 3-game win streak into matchup with San Jose

St. Louis Blues (8-5-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-13-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has a 2-6-1 record at home and a 2-13-1 record overall. The Sharks have a 1-7-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

St. Louis has gone 2-3-1 on the road and 8-5-1 overall. The Blues have allowed 35 goals while scoring 41 for a +6 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has four goals and three assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored four goals with five assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press