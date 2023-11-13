Nashville takes on Anaheim following Forsberg’s 2-goal performance

Anaheim Ducks (8-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9, eighth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Anaheim Ducks after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 7-5 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Nashville has a 5-9 record overall and a 3-3-0 record on its home ice. The Predators have a 0-3-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Anaheim has a 4-2-0 record on the road and an 8-6 record overall. The Ducks have an 8-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg has six goals and 11 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has scored 11 goals with four assists for the Ducks. Ryan Strome has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Luke Schenn: out (lower-body).

Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: day to day (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press