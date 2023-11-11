Flyers visit the Kings after Tippett’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (6-7-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-2-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -245, Flyers +197; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Owen Tippett’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Flyers’ 6-3 win.

Los Angeles has an 8-2-3 record overall and a 1-2-3 record in home games. The Kings have gone 6-1-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Philadelphia has a 3-3-1 record in road games and a 6-7-1 record overall. The Flyers have a 5-1-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 5-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has two goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored six goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Farabee has six goals and six assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Flyers: Felix Sandstrom: out (undisclosed), Carter Hart: day to day (illness), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Marc Staal: out (rib), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press