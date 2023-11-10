Western Conference-leading Golden Knights host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (2-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -522, Sharks +385; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas is 4-2-0 against the Pacific Division and 11-2-1 overall. The Golden Knights have a 4-1-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

San Jose is 2-10-1 overall and 1-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have committed 60 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has four goals and two assists for the Sharks. Anthony Duclair has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (upper body), Nicolas Roy: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: out (lower body), Alec Martinez: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press