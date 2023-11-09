Kings bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -126, Penguins +104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins as winners of four consecutive games.

Los Angeles is 8-2-2 overall and 1-2-2 at home. The Kings have a 7-2-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Pittsburgh has a 5-6 record overall and a 3-2-0 record on the road. The Penguins have given up 31 goals while scoring 38 for a +7 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored seven goals with six assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has seven goals and six assists for the Penguins. Reilly Smith has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Penguins: John Ludvig: out (concussion), Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press