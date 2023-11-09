Ducks face the Flyers in a non-conference matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (5-7-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-5, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

Anaheim has a 3-3-0 record at home and a 7-5 record overall. The Ducks serve 14.1 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

Philadelphia is 2-3-1 on the road and 5-7-1 overall. The Flyers are ninth in league play with 57 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 7-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has nine goals and three assists for the Ducks. Pavel Mintyukov has seven assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Sanheim has one goal and 10 assists for the Flyers. Bobby Brink has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Flyers: Felix Sandstrom: out (undisclosed), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Carter Hart: day to day (mid-body), Marc Staal: out (rib), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (undisclosed).

By The Associated Press