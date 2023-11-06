Pittsburgh visits Anaheim after Guentzel’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Anaheim Ducks after Jake Guentzel’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Penguins’ 10-2 win.

Anaheim has a 3-2-0 record in home games and a 7-4 record overall. The Ducks have gone 7-0-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Pittsburgh had a 40-31-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record on the road last season. The Penguins committed 306 total penalties last season, averaging 3.7 per game and serving 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Sam Carrick led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Strome has two goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Reilly Smith has scored six goals with five assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 6.3 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Strome: day to day (illness), John Gibson: day to day (upper body), Chase De Leo: out (knee), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Penguins: John Ludvig: out (concussion), Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press