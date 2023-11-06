San Jose brings losing streak into game against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop an 11-game slide when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

San Jose is 0-10-1 overall and 0-5-1 in home games. The Sharks have a 0-6-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Philadelphia is 2-2-1 on the road and 5-6-1 overall. The Flyers have gone 1-2-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and one assist for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has nine goals and three assists for the Flyers. Travis Sanheim has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 0-9-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 1.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Kaapo Kahkonen: day to day (head), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Flyers: Felix Sandstrom: out (undisclosed), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Carter Hart: day to day (mid-body), Marc Staal: out (rib), Sean Couturier: day to day (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press