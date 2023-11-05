Clear
UCSD hosts Denver to tip off season

By AP News

Denver Pioneers at UCSD Tritons

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the Denver Pioneers for the season opener.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Tritons averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Denver went 6-13 in Summit League action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 39.3 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

