Kings visit the Flyers, look to extend road winning streak

Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -171, Flyers +142; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 5-5-1 record overall and a 3-3-0 record on its home ice. The Flyers have a 1-1-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Los Angeles is 5-0-0 in road games and 6-2-2 overall. The Kings have a 5-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Sanheim has one goal and nine assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Drew Doughty has scored four goals with two assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Carter Hart: day to day (mid-body), Marc Staal: out (rib), Sean Couturier: day to day (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Andre Lee: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press