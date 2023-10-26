Clear
Man United reports Premier League-record revenues of $783.5 million

By AP News
Man United reports Premier League-record revenues of $783.5 million

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United reported revenues of 648.4 million pounds ($783.5 million) for the last financial year Thursday, a Premier League record.

The latest financial figures from United come at a time when British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to buy a 25% share of the English club from its American owners, the Glazer family.

Overall revenue is up by 11% compared to the previous year even though United competed in the Europa League and not the more lucrative Champions League. The club still reported a loss of 42.1 million pounds ($50.9 million).

United’s wage bill for the period was down 52.8 million pounds ($63.8 million) to 331.4 million pounds ($400 million), which was attributed to “squad turnover” and the team’s absence from the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo was among several highly-paid players to leave the club.

The report said no dividends had been paid to the Glazer family and other shareholders.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

