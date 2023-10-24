San Jose Earthquakes visit Sporting Kansas City in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-14, ninth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Sporting Kansas City (12-14-8, ninth in the Conference during the regular season)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -142, San Jose +341; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes visit Sporting Kansas City in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sporting KC is 12-10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Alan Pulido leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 14. Sporting KC has scored 48 goals.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-11 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are 6-1-2 when they score two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Sporting KC won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pulido has scored 14 goals and added one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored 13 goals with eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 6-4-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 1-3-6, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Johnny Russell (injured), Felipe Hernandez (injured).

Earthquakes: JT Marcinkowski (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press