Clear
77.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sevilla expels fan from stadium for racist behavior during game against Real Madrid

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Spain Soccer La Liga

Sevilla expels fan from stadium for racist behavior during game against Real Madrid

Photo Icon View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla expelled a fan from its stadium and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior” in Saturday’s home game against Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

In a statement Sevilla did not specify what the behavior was, or any intended target.

Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, has been targeted by racist abuse by rival fans on several occasions.

Sevilla’s statement was issued shortly after it drew 1-1 with Madrid at its Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

Sevilla said that it “condemns any xenophobic and racist behavior, even an isolated case, like this one was, and expresses its predisposition to work with authorities to eradicate these attitudes.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 