LA Galaxy face Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

Real Salt Lake (13-12-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-13-11, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles +144, Real Salt Lake +151, Draw +291; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy face Real Salt Lake in conference action.

The Galaxy are 6-9-11 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 5-0-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

RSL is 8-11-6 against conference opponents. RSL ranks second in the Western Conference with 169 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has seven goals and three assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has scored seven goals and added three assists for RSL. Christian Arango has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

RSL: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press