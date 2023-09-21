Clear
Maxime Crépeau makes 4 saves as LAFC plays St. Louis City to a scoreless draw

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Maxime Crépeau saved four shots in his second start of the season and LAFC played St. Louis City to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

LAFC (12-9-7) is 7-0-1 against expansion teams in the regular season since joining league in 2018, including a 3-0 win over St. Louis in Los Angeles earlier this season. LAFC has gone 0-4-2 in its last six road matches. St. Louis (15-10-4) had its four-game home winning streak snapped.

Roman Bürki finished with two saves for St. Louis.

LAFC travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. St. Louis travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

