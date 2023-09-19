Portland Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes in conference matchup

San Jose Earthquakes (10-9-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-11-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland -131, San Jose +310, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes meet in conference action.

The Timbers are 8-8-8 against Western Conference opponents. Evander leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight. The Timbers have scored 36 goals.

The Earthquakes are 9-8-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have an 8-5 record in matches decided by one goal.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has eight goals and three assists for the Timbers. Felipe Mora has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals with seven assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Diego Chara (injured).

Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Tanner Beason (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press