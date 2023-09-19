LA Galaxy host Minnesota United in Western Conference play

Minnesota United FC (9-9-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-11-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles +102, Minnesota United FC +232, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and Minnesota United square off in conference play.

The Galaxy are 5-7-9 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy rank fifth in the Western Conference with 134 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

United is 8-6-7 in conference matchups. United ranks fourth in the MLS drawing 163 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riqui Puig has scored six goals and added four assists for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has four assists over the last 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored six goals with one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

United: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 8.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press