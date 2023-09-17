Clear
Earthquakes start fast, hold off Real Salt Lake 2-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Rodrigues scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the San Jose Earthquakes held off Real Salt Lake for a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

Ebobisse’s ninth goal of the season for San Jose (10-9-10) came in the 2nd minute. Rodriguez, a defender, found the net for the first time. Cristian Espinoza notched assists on both goals.

Cristian Arango connected for a fourth time this season for Real Salt Lake (11-10-7), scoring unassisted in the 44th minute to complete the scoring.

Daniel de Sousa Britto finished with six saves for the Earthquakes. Zac MacMatch saved four shots for Real Salt Lake.

