Rubiales arrives at Spanish court to be questioned for kissing a player at Women’s World Cup View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, arrived at court in Madrid on Friday to give testimony to a judge investigating his kissing a player on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup.

Judge Francisco de Jorge earlier this week ordered Rubiales to answer questions at Spain’s National Court.

Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. He said she had consented to the kiss, but Hermoso has denied that repeatedly.

Rubiales did not speak before entering the courthouse with his lawyer.

Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion. According to Hermoso, Rubiales pressured her to speak out in his defense immediately after the scandal erupted.

Rubiales announced on Sunday that he was resigning from his post. He he had already been provisionally suspended by soccer governing body FIFA.

De Jorge is carrying out the preliminary investigation into the accusations against Rubiales, and will then decide whether the case should go to trial.

According to a sexual consent law passed in Spain last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault,” sanctioning any non-consensual sexual act.

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

By ALICIA LEÓN and JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press