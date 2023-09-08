Clear
82.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Water breaks in both halves in Rugby World Cup matches this weekend because of hot weather in France

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PARIS (AP) — There will be water breaks at all matches on the first weekend of the Rugby World Cup, organizers said on Friday.

That includes the opening match — France vs. New Zealand in Paris on Friday.

The breaks will take place during both halves “at a natural break in play,” World Rugby said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in Paris over the weekend, and 35 (95) on Saturday in Bordeaux, where Ireland play Romania.

“The process has operated at previous Rugby World Cups and across rugby more broadly when temperatures are hot or humid,” the governing body added.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 