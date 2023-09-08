D.C. United hosts the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win

San Jose Earthquakes (9-9-9, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (9-12-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United -129, San Jose +330, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 4-0, D.C. United plays the San Jose Earthquakes.

United is 5-4-4 in home games. United is ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 38 goals.

The Earthquakes are 2-7-4 in road games. The Earthquakes rank 10th in the Western Conference with 32 goals led by Cristian Espinoza with 12.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has scored 10 goals with two assists for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has three goals over the last 10 games.

Espinoza has 12 goals and five assists for the Earthquakes. Cade Cowell has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Judson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press