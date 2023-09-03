Tarbell, Bond stellar as Dynamo play Galaxy to 0-0 draw

CARSON CITY, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Tarbell finished with four saves in his first career appearance for Houston and Jonathan Bond saved three shots for Los Angeles as the Dynamo and Galaxy played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Tarbell played for the San Jose Earthquakes from 2016-19 before spending one season with the Columbus Crew and the last two with Austin FC. Tarbell made 29 of his 51 career starts in 2018. He started 11 times the previous season.

The Dynamo (11-10-6) improve to 5-3-6 in their last 14 matches with the Galaxy (7-10-8), scoring at least three goals in all five victories. Houston saw its second four-match win streak of the season in all competitions — a first for the club — come to an end. The Dynamo had not won four in a row since a five-match run in 2012.

Riqui Puig and Tyler Boyd had both scored a goal in each of the last three home matches for LA. No pair of Galaxy teammates has ever scored in four straight at home.

Los Angeles will host St. Louis City on Sept. 10. Houston returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts St. Louis City.

