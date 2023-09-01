Minnesota United faces the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout victory

Minnesota United FC (9-8-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-9-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose +105, Minnesota United FC +237, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 3-0, Minnesota United faces the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 8-8-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are 10th in the Western Conference with 31 goals led by Cristian Espinoza with 12.

United is 8-5-6 in conference play. United has a 3-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Espinoza has 12 goals and five assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored six goals and added one assist for United. Sang-bin Jeong has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

United: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nathan Cardoso (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Judson (injured).

United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press