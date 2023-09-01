Houston Dynamo bring shutout streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

Houston Dynamo (11-10-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-10-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles -103, Houston +250, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo come into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after securing four straight shutout wins.

The Galaxy are 5-6-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 0-3-2 when they score only one goal.

The Dynamo are 8-8-4 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo are fourth in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Amine Bassi with nine.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has scored six goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has six assists over the last 10 games.

Bassi has scored nine goals for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 5-1-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dynamo: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press