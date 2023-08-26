Clear
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

By AP News
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.

FIFA said Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday.

Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting where he had been expected to leave under intense pressure from the Spanish government, women players plus soccer clubs and officials.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

