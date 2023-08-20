Partly Cloudy
By AP News
Messi scores 10th goal in 7 games as Inter Miami takes early lead vs. Nashville in League Cup final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, giving his squad an early lead against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

The ball landed at Messi’s feet in the 24th minute after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliott Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.

Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

