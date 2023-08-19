Gauld leads the Vancouver Whitecaps against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (8-7-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-7-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver -126, San Jose +310, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Gauld leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against the LA Galaxy.

The Whitecaps are 7-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 5-0-0 when they score at least three goals.

The Earthquakes are 7-6-6 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are 5-0-2 when they score two goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has eight goals and three assists for the Whitecaps. Gauld has scored seven goals over the last 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has 11 goals and five assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-2-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Ali Ahmed (injured), Mathias Laborda (injured).

Earthquakes: Cade Cowell (injured), Daniel (injured), Jackson Yueill (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press