Carmona's late goal sends Spain to the Women's World Cup final with a 2-1 win over Sweden

By AP News
Carmona’s late goal sends Spain to the Women’s World Cup final with a 2-1 win over Sweden

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal.

Spain, which overcame last year’s near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney.

The winner Sunday will be a first-time World Cup champion.

Sweden has now lost in four of five semifinals and will play for a fourth third-place finish.

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

