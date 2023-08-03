Clear
Morocco makes more Women’s World Cup history, reaches knockout rounds with 1-0 win over Colombia

By AP News
Morocco's Salma Amani runs for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Morocco has beaten Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round – and to make even more history.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go this far at the Women’s World Cup. It is the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance, Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, and knocking two-time champion Germany out of the tournament.

Morocco’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup inspired a generation. This will cement the legacy of the Atlas Lionesses, who were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament but bounced back with consecutive wins.

Goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi was instrumental in the win, stopping one Colombian shot with her outstretched foot.

She blocked Mayra Ramirez’ low, right-foot shot in th 63rd and tipped over another shot 10 minutes later to kept Morocco in front.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

By The Associated Press

