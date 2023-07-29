Le Sommer, Renard score as France edges Brazil 2-1 at the Women’s World Cup View Photo

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Veterans Eugénie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard revived France’s Women’s World Cup hopes with a goal each in a 2-1 win over Brazil on Saturday to give Les Bleues the lead in Group F.

After missing with an angled header in the 13th minute, Le Sommer scored her 90th international goal to extend her national record four minutes later with an emphatic header that gave Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia little chance.

Sakina Karchaoui’s long floating ball into the area found Kadidiatou Diani, who headed back across to Le Sommer to finish off from directly in front.

Unlike a lackluster 0-0 opening draw against Jamaica, the French started with high tempo and had the better of the early exchanges.

But the Brazilians, coming off a thumping 4-0 opening win over Panama, met them for energy, helped by the majority of an almost 50,000 crowd.

Debinha equalized in the 58th, finishing off a quick passing movement into the area, controlling the ball with the outside of her leg then firing in a right-footed shot.

Le Sommer was replaced in the 66th Vicki Becho to add some extra speed to the French attack.

Leticia pushed a hard strike over the crossbar to keep Brazil level and Selma Bacha hit the side netting with her shot from the right in the 75th, unable to break the deadlock for France.

Renard, who was a doubtful start after picking an injury in the opening game, stepped up when the French most needed it.

The veteran defender was unmarked in perfect position in the 83rd to meet a corner with a header that she nudged powerfully into the top right of the net.

France has four points, one more than Brazil ahead of the last group games on Wednesday. The French will play Panama in Sydney, and Brazil will take on Jamaica in Melbourne.

