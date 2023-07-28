Clear
66.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster

Sponsored by:
By AP News
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster

Photo Icon View Photo

SYDNEY (AP) — European champion England lost another key player to injury in its match Friday against Denmark at the Women’s World Cup.

Midfielder Keira Walsh, playing in her second Women’s World Cup, went down in the 35th minute while the Lionesses led 1-0 at halftime after an early goal by Lauren James. Walsh held her right leg and was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Walsh won player of the match honors in the 2022 Euros final, which England won 2-1 over Germany.

Injuries were a concern for England entering the tournament. Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 Euros, suffered an ACL injury when playing for Arsenal in December. Leah Williamson, also playing for Arsenal, tore an ACL during a match in April, causing her to miss the Women’s World Cup as well.

___

Anna Ruth Riggins is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

—-

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By ANNA RUTH RIGGINS
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 