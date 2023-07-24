Borges and Zaneratto goals highlight Brazil’s 4-0 win over Panama at Women’s World Cup View Photo

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Ary Borges has scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Panama 4-0. Borges struck twice in the first half at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide and added a third in the 70th-minute. Bia Zaneratto finished off a spectacular goal as Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F. Zaneratto’s strike was an early contender for goal of the tournament after a sweeping move from Brazil and brilliant backheeled assist from Borges.