Wilkinson's goal gives New Zealand a 1-0 win over Norway in an emotional Women's World Cup opener

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Hannah Wilkinson has scored to open the second half and New Zealand has upset Norway 1-0 for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland that shocked the host nation. A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway’s team hotel and opened fire, killing two people early Thursday. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout. There was increased security at Eden Park stadium where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer