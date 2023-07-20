Clear
Wilkinson’s goal gives New Zealand a 1-0 win over Norway in an emotional Women’s World Cup opener

By AP News
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Wilkinson’s goal gives New Zealand a 1-0 win over Norway in an emotional Women’s World Cup opener

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Hannah Wilkinson has scored to open the second half and New Zealand has upset Norway 1-0 for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland that shocked the host nation. A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway’s team hotel and opened fire, killing two people early Thursday. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout. There was increased security at Eden Park stadium where 42,137  — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia.

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

