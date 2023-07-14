LA Galaxy try to end road draw streak against the Vancouver Whitecaps

LA Galaxy (5-9-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-7-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Vancouver -130, Los Angeles +301, Draw +302; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps after playing to a draw in three straight road games.

The Whitecaps are 6-7-6 in conference games. Brian White leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with seven goals. The Whitecaps have scored 34.

The Galaxy are 4-5-7 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy are fifth in the Western Conference with 102 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has seven goals and three assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boyd has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Preston Judd has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Javain Brown (injured), Julian Gressel (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured), Mathias Laborda (injured).

Galaxy: Memo Rodriguez (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press