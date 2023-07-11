Leo Chu and the Seattle Sounders visit the San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders FC (10-7-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose +163, Seattle +168, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Leo Chu leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Earthquakes are 6-6-6 in conference play. The Earthquakes are 4-0-2 when they score two goals.

The Sounders are 9-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders rank second in the MLS allowing 20 goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored 10 goals with four assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has nine goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-4-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Jackson Yueill (injured), Cade Cowell (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Sounders: Kelyn Rowe (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Sota Kitahara (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press