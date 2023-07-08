Clear
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she'll retire after the NWSL season

By AP News
FILE - United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) runs to the ball against Brazil defender Tamires (6) during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. The United States won 2-0. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

___

