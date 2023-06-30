LA Galaxy take draw streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

LA Galaxy (3-9-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose +102, Los Angeles +228, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy face the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Earthquakes are 6-6-4 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes are 6-4 in matches decided by one goal.

The Galaxy are 3-5-6 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy rank second in the league drawing 115 corner kicks, averaging 6.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored eight goals with four assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals over the last 10 games.

Preston Judd has scored two goals for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Cade Cowell (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Galaxy: Memo Rodriguez (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Sega Coulibaly (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press