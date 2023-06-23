Colorado Rapids face the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action

LA Galaxy (3-9-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-9-7, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado +113, Los Angeles +223, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.

The Rapids are 2-4-6 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids have a -13 goal differential, scoring 14 goals while allowing 27.

The Galaxy are 3-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 2-3 record in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Rapids won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has two goals and two assists for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar has two goals over the past 10 games.

Tyler Boyd has two goals for the Galaxy. Preston Judd has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 1-6-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Max (injured), Jack Price (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), Bryan Acosta (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).

Galaxy: Sega Coulibaly (injured), Memo Rodriguez (injured), Chicharito (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press