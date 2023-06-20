Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (7-5-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (7-7-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Houston -114, San Jose +276, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo head into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo are 5-5-2 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo have a 2-1-0 record in games they score two goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-4-4 in conference play. The Earthquakes have a 4-0-1 record in games they score two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Earthquakes won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hector Herrera has three goals and three assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored eight goals and added three assists for the Earthquakes. Cade Cowell has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Xavier Valdez (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

Earthquakes: Nathan Cardoso (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Miguel Trauco (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press