LA Galaxy host Sporting Kansas City in conference matchup

Sporting Kansas City (5-9-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (3-9-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Los Angeles -100, Sporting Kansas City +237, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City square off in a conference matchup.

The Galaxy are 3-5-4 in Western Conference play. The Galaxy have a 2-3 record in games decided by one goal.

Sporting KC is 5-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 2-5 in one-goal matches.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has two goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Tyler Boyd has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Alan Pulido has five goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Sega Coulibaly (injured), Memo Rodriguez (injured), Chicharito (injured).

Sporting KC: William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Marinos Tzionis (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Dany Rosero (injured), Andreu Fontas (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press