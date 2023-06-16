Portland Timbers take shutout streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers (5-7-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-5-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose +110, Portland +243, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers head into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 6-4-3 against conference opponents. The Earthquakes are 6-3 in one-goal matches.

The Timbers are 5-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers rank 10th in the Western Conference allowing 24 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has eight goals and three assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has five goals over the last 10 games.

Evander has four goals and three assists for the Timbers. Franck Boli has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Timbers: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Timbers: Yimmi Chara (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), David Ayala (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press