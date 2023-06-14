Mostly Clear
Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League

By AP News

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has scored an extra-time penalty to seal a thrilling 4-2 victory for Croatia over the Netherlands and a place in the Nations League final. Thousands of ecstatic red-and-white clad Croatia fans chanted “Luka! Luka! Luka!” after the 37-year-old sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 116th minute on Wednesday. Substitute Bruno Petković also scored in extra-time as staunch Dutch resistance finally crumbled. Another substitute, Netherlands forward Noa Lang, had forced the game into extra time with a volleyed equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.

By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

